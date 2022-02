ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a dog that fell through the ice in Abington on Monday.

Crews said the dog got away from its owner and managed to run out into the water.

The pup was reunited with its owner and the two were able to spend the rest of the day warming up.

AFD units were able to successfully rescue a dog that got away from its owner today and fell through the ice.

The owner and happy companion were reunited to spend the remainder of the day together warming up. pic.twitter.com/V3G8H2IREc — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) February 21, 2022

