ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old dog is on the mend after his tail became caught in the motorized gear of a recliner inside a home in Abington last weekend.

Firefighters responding to a report of a dog trapped in a recliner last Sunday met with a distraught woman who directed the crew into her living room, where a man could be seen on the floor trying to keep their stuck dog calm, fire officials said.

The emergency crew learned that the small dog named Cosmo had crawled under the chair and his entire tail became caught in the motorized gear of the frame.

He had been trapped for about 30 minutes while his owners tried to free him.

“It was obvious Cosmo was in extreme pain and severely entangled,” the Abington Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters removed Cosmo with most of the metal gears still attached to him. They then untangled him.

His owners from him to an emergency animal hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Fire officials say Cosmo is now back at home “cuddling with his grateful owners.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)