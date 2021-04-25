Abington holds drive-up COVID-19 testing for families returning from Spring Break

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As Spring Break came to an end Sunday, Abington officials held a free drive-up clinic so families who travelled during the break could get COVID-19 tests before school resumes.

“We got tested because we traveled and we want to be safe, and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Lorena Rocha, whose children go to school in Abington.

But Sarah Lapointe, the high school’s nurse and the COVID leader for the district, said people still need to remain vigilant and take precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have some work especially now that kids are all back in school full time,” Lapointe said. “We want them all to be safe.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)