HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington man was arrested in connection to a car fire that happened over the weekend.

Douglas Silva Soares, 26, is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

On Saturday, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the area of 16 South Franklin Street for reports of a car on fire. When they arrived, they saw three cars on the sidewalk severely damaged in front of a business.

Police said two of the cars were unoccupied and parked on the side of the road at the time of the crash. Someone was still trapped in the third vehicle, a truck, as a bystander tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

An officer was able to free the person in the car before the car was fully engulfed. The driver was identified as Soares.

Officials say an investigation uncovered Soares was driving the truck north on South Franklin Street at a high rate of speed when it crossed the double yellow line and hit the parked cars head on. The crash caused his truck to catch fire.

Soares was taken to South Shore Hospital where he remains. He will be summoned to Quincy District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)