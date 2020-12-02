Abington man asks for help after 2 Grinches steal Christmas decorations

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington man is asking for help after some of his handmade Christmas decorations were stolen.

Scott Line and his family have been setting up elaborate displays on their front lawn for more than 40 years. He said it has been about 20 years since anyone has stolen anything.

He said that a few weeks ago, two people got out of their car and stole some of the handcrafted wooden characters.

A week later, they came back and did the exact same thing. In total, five pieces are missing.

Line said that if this keeps happening, he will have to pack up the display that brings so much joy to his community for good.

“One more incident I’ll probably take it down for the year,” he said. “If this continues, by Christmas they’ll probably be no characters left. I can’t keep remaking characters every week.”

Officers were able to recover his Woody from Toy Story display but it was damaged and left by the side of the road.

Line said he hopes his characters are returned but seeing the way Woody was found, he does not think it likely.

