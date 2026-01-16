ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington man was arrested and is accused of pouring gasoline on the Abington police chief’s cruiser Friday morning.

Franklin Cederholm, 39, allegedly possessed two gallons of gasoline and a lighter at the time.

Police arrested Cederholm in the area of the designated spot for the chief.

Cederholm was taken into custody without incident.

Cederholm was charged with attempted arson, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and trespass.

Police say as the investigation progresses, additional charges will be added if appropriate.

