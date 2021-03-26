ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington police officer was hospitalized after crashing his cruiser during a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect in Rockland Friday morning.

The officer was assisting in the pursuit of the suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser following an armed robbery when the officer lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole, according to Abington police.

His cruiser subsequently rolled over.

The officer was taken to an area hospital but is said to be doing well and is expected to be released soon.

The armed robbery suspect ended up leading authorities in a chase that went into Quincy.

State police said around 9:45 a.m. that the active situation was over and that there is no threat to the public.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)