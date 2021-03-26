ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington police officer was hospitalized after crashing his cruiser during a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect in Rockland Friday morning.

The officer was assisting in the pursuit of the suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser following an armed robbery when the officer lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole in the East Water Street and Christopher Drive in Rockland around 7 a.m., according to Abington police.

His cruiser subsequently rolled over and landed on its roof, knocking out power to homes in the neighborhood.

The officer was taken to an area hospital but is said to be doing well and is expected to be released soon.

One neighborhood resident told 7NEWS that she was in the shower when all over lights suddenly went out.

“We lost the lights and I felt the impact,” Mary Alberti said of the crash. “My daughter…She could hear the car slide down the street on the roof.”

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

The armed robbery suspect ended up leading authorities on a chase that went into Quincy.

State police said around 9:45 a.m. that the active situation was over and that there was no threat to the public.

An investigation remains ongoing.

