ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Abington are thanking the community for their help in identifying a truck driver responsible for spilling a load of cement slurry in town, causing damage to multiple vehicles in the process.

Posting to their Facebook page, the Abington Police Department said it was Tuesday morning when a truck carrying cement spilled some of its cargo on Bedford Street, near the fire station.

“We had a bystander come in and report that there was some kind of a spill basically right across the street,” said Abington Fire Chief Jack Glynn. “A couple of our guys went out there to see and it looked like some kind of a cement – it was wet cement, it was all over the place.”

Multiple cars were damaged as a result of the spill, Abington PD said. To prevent further damage, three lanes of traffic ended up having to be closed as DPW crews cleaned up the area.

One of the vehicles damaged belonged to Marc Sogren, who told 7NEWS his Mercedes was splashed when the truck appeared to hit its brakes to avoid a slowing car in front of him.

“He hit the brakes and then the (slurry) came over the top of the tractor-trailer and, I guess, landed everywhere across the street – it landed on my car and then two other cars that were next to me,” Sogren said.

Sogren said much to his surprise, the trucker took off after creating the mess.

“We tried to get his attention – he probably stopped, let’s say, 50 feet ahead, then he looked out the window, looked at us and then drove away,” he said.

After Sogren attempted multiple car washes, Whitman Bodyworks examined his car and determined there was thousands of dollars worth of damage, with the vehicle needing to be painted and its windshield replaced.

Meanwhile, police later shared images of what appeared to be the truck mid-spill, captured on surveillance video from local businesses.

Within a day, authorities were able to identify the trucking company that owned the vehicle and the driver.

“We got many tips right away, the community really assisted us very quickly – we had identification not even 24 hours later thanks to the help of our community,” said Abington Police Officer Ryan Doherty.

Police tracked down the company and spoke with the 36-year-old driver from Revere, who Doherty said was cooperative.

“He was cooperative, forthcoming – he did pull over, but unfortunately, he didn’t stop and identify himself as required by law,” the officer said.

According to authorities, the truck driver was expected to be summonsed to court for various charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)