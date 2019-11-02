Abington police investigating car crash into building

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police are investigating a car crashing into a building Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a car crashing into the rear of the Abington Alehouse on Bedford Street, police said.

Firefighters removed one person from the second floor, police said. There were no injuries in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

