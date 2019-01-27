Abington police issue warning after report of man impersonating officer

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public to stay vigilant after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer in Abington.

The suspect was standing outside of a local bar Saturday night offering rides to patrons while identifying himself as a member of the Abington police force, according to Abington police.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall with a dark scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

