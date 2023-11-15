ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Abington are looking to identify who it was that drove off after spilling a load of cement in town, causing damage to multiple vehicles.

Posting to their Facebook page, the Abington Police Department said it was Tuesday morning when a truck carrying cement spilled some of its cargo on Bedford Street, near the fire station.

Citing multiple eyewitnesses, police said that after the spill occurred, the driver allegedly pulled over and stopped before driving off toward Route 18.

Multiple cars were damaged as a result of the spill, Abington PD said. To prevent further damage, three lanes of traffic ended up having to be closed as DPW crews cleaned up the area.

Police later shared images of what appeared to be the truck mid-spill, captured on surveillance video from local businesses.

The yellow vehicle, initially described as a Mack truck, was sighted traveling on the roadway around 8:25 a.m.

As Abington PD works to identify the driver and the company that owns the truck, police ask that anyone with information contact Officer Doherty at 781-878-3232 or RDoherty@abbingtonpolice.org.

