ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking information from the public after two bicycles were recovered in Abington.

Officers investigating a breaking and entering that happened at Route 18 Auto Body learned that two people were seen on bicycles that have since been recovered, according to Abington police.

The bicycles, described as a Huffy model and generic Specialized model painted black, may have been stolen in the area, police said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Route 18 Auto Body and Vernon Street between 3 and 7 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact Ofc. Simmons at 781-878-3232 X 5293 jsimmons@abingtonpolice.org.

Residents are also encouraged to check surveillance video for two unidientitifed people seen on the bikes.

