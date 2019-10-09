Abington police urge charitable caution after family of 5 found dead

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Abington are urging the public to use caution when making charitable donations in the name of the Zaccardi family.

RELATED: ‘They were special kids’: Friends mourn slain Abington family

In recent days, many have expressed a desire to assist those directly impacted by the tragic deaths of 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis, and 9-year-old twin siblings Kathryn and Nathaniel.

The family was found dead from gunshot wounds in their Centre Avenue condo on Monday morning by a relative who traveled to the home to pick up one of the children for school.

Those who knew the family said they were stunned to hear the news.

Police are now speaking out in an effort to help the community avoid being duped by phony charities.

“In times of tragedies, there are often deceitful individuals that take advantage of people trying to help others,” the Abington Police Department said in a press release. “Please use caution and attempt to verify any sites you may be making a donation to.”

Sources have told 7NEWS that authorities are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)