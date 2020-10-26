Abington Public Schools shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19 spike

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington Public Schools is shifting to remote learning as new coronavirus cases continue to climb in the community, officials announced Monday.

RELATED: Wilmington residents accused of hosting underage drinking party that forced high school to shift to fully remote learning

Effective Tuesday, all students will take part in remote learning until at least Nov. 12, according to Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer.

“We know this is a hardship as you juggle work with supervising your children at home. There is no replacement for in-person learning and the connections between students and teachers and peers,” Schafer said in a letter to the school community. “However, the safety of our students, staff and community at large remain our top priority.”

Abington has maintained a red designation on the state’s COVID-19 risk map for the last three weeks.

Schafer added that he is hopeful the period of separation will provide time for the number of virus cases in the community to decrease.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)