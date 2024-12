ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Abington Middle School had a meal and a show at school on Friday.

Teachers surprised students with a flash mob performance at lunchtime, showing off their holiday attire and their dance moves.

The students got a kick out of the unexpected way to ring in the holidays.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)