ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The quick actions of Abington teen Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues helped prevent the near drowning of a two-year-old visiting her home.

19-year-old Mendes-Rodrigues was studying at her home in Abington Monday afternoon when she heard people screaming for someone to call an ambulance.

“I come out to the kitchen, and there’s a little kid on the floor, and they were like he fell in the pool,” said Mendes-Rodrigues.

Mendes-Rodrigues, certified in CPR, jumped into action while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

“I just started chest compressions while everyone is panicking in the background,” said Mendes-Rodrigues.

Mendes-Rodrigues said the toddle’s eyes were closed, and his breathing was slow.

“His eyes were closed, so it kind of just looked like he was sleeping, but you know, you don’t know for certain, and they always teach you start chest compressions until someone takes over, so that’s what I did,” said Mendes-Rodrigues.

When the paramedics got to the home, Mendes-Rodrigues said they told her that her actions may have saved the toddler.

“They were like, ‘wow, you probably save his life for all we know,'” said Mendes-Rodrigues. “I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just kind of like in the moment, like oh my gosh, and afterward, I was like, ‘oh my god, oh I think I did just save him.'”

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital. According to Mendes-Rodrigues, they are doing okay.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)