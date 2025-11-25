BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) said it expects about one million passengers to take flights in and out of Boston during the Thanksgiving travel period.

Logan Airport was swarmed with travelers Tuesday; Triple A said it is one of the busiest days of the year to fly. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also said it expects this to be the busiest travel season in 15 years.

Although the government shutdown has ended and air traffic controllers are back to work, dozens of flights were delayed at Logan Airport Tuesday. Air travel experts said it’s a good idea to check your bags about two hours before your flight’s departure time.

“You need to give yourself extra time,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson at Triple A Northeast. “Even though flights aren’t getting delayed and cancelled like they were a few weeks back, there is plenty of potential for disruption at the airports.”

One family of four was headed from Boston to Tampa, Florida to spend Thanksgiving with their extended family.

“No delays yet,” said Steve Amoss, who was headed to The Sunshine State. “Yeah everything’s looking good.”

A mother and daughter flew into Boston Tuesday from Columbus, Ohio to catch up with family and go shopping for her brother’s big day.

“My brother is getting married next summer and so we’re here, I’m trying on bridesmaid dresses. And my sister also lives here with her husband so we’re going to spend Thanksgiving with them,” said Nev McCutcheon.

A Tufts graduate student told 7NEWS he was headed to see the Bayou Classic, a football game featuring his Alma Mater, Grambling State University.

“Yeah a lot of people go, people I went to undergrad with, people that are in professional school now,” said Sunny Lettsome, a Tufts University dental student. “We just come together for a good time. We all work hard so it’s a good time to have some camaraderie and enjoy our time.”

For others, Tuesday was bittersweet. 7NEWS found a father who was helping his son in the military leave for basic training. His orders didn’t allow for Thanksgiving at home.

Officials are reminding travelers flying this week to check their airline’s app to make sure their flight is on time, and to leave early and allow ample time for check in at the airport.

