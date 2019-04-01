About 30 children caught riding bicycles in busy Boston tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - About 30 children road their bicycles in a busy Boston tunnel Saturday evening.

Troopers responding to the Leverett Circle around 6:30 p.m. caught up with the kids and forced them out of the tunnel at the South Station exit, state police said.

Once they got out of the tunnel, the bikers disbursed and fled the area.

State police say they did not pursue the children due to safety reasons.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)