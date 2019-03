DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people are without a home after a fire tore through a Douglas apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson says one man heard a pop and then the fire alarm went off.

Everyone made it out safely but about 30 residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.

