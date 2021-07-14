LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to avoid the area where a massive tree fell across a roadway, taking down wires and knocking out power to thousands in Lowell on Wednesday morning.
Hildreth Street near Richardson Street and Bunker Hill will be impassable for several hours as crews work to remove the tree and repair the power lines.
About 3,000 customers are without power in the Centralville area, according to Lowell Emergency Management.
No additional information has been released.
