About 350 gallons of oil from New Hampshire spills into river

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — About 350 gallons of heating oil have leaked into the Connecticut River from a New Hampshire facility, authorities say.

The Hanover Fire Department was dispatched to the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory at about 4 p.m. Saturday after a security officer discovered a leak, according to a statement from the fire department.

It was determined that the leak was coming from a newly installed boiler in the main lab. The boiler and leak were quickly isolated and shut down.

But some oil made it’s way into a floor drain and into the river.

The spill was contained with 550 feet (168 meters) of a rigid boom across the river. The boom will be in place for a couple of days while Clean Harbors cleans up the spill.

Boat traffic will be unable to pass until the boom is removed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)