(WHDH) — Roughly 350,000 Ring Video Doorbells are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect screws installed with their 2nd Generation doorbell, resulting in 23 of them igniting, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has also received eight reports of minor burns.

The recalled smart doorbell camera features the model number 5UM5E5 and comes in either satin nickel or venetian bronze with a blue ring on the front.

Consumers can check to see if their doorbell is included in the recall by entering its serial number here.

Those with a recalled doorbell should contact Ring at 800-656-1918 for revised installation instructions, which can also be downloaded here.

