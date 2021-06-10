NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - About 50 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a rooming house in Nashua, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 28 Railroad Square around 11:45 p.m. found flames coming from a room on the fourth floor of the 42-room rooming house, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

The sprinkler system activated and held the fire to the room it originated in; however, water flowed down to the first floor, causing significant damage, officials said.

The power to the building had to be shut off and about 50 occupants were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

