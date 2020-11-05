‘Above and beyond’: Cambridge officers praised for providing elderly wheelchair-bound voters a ride home

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cambridge police officers went above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday to help two elderly voters get back home.

Officer Brooks and Sargent Kale were commended by the election warden at a local polling place who witnessed the officers step in on behalf of the voters.

The two wheelchair-bound residents were dropped off at the polls by MBTA’s The Ride but were left stranded for several hours, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Brooks repeatedly tried to contact the service to pick them up to no avail and eventually, made the decision to take the residents home themselves.