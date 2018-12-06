Austin firefighters went above the call of duty when they helped an elderly couple hang their Christmas lights on Monday.

Acting Lieutenant Bryan Daugherty, along with firefighters Jeriah Doughty, Ross Havlick and Ryan Reingold, responding to a home in Austin aided an elderly man who lost his balance while trying to hang up lights on his house.

After taking care of him, they helped him with his Christmas decorations.

“Our folks don’t do this sort of thing just around the holidays,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “They go above and beyond, every day, year round.”

