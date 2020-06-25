‘Above and beyond’: Hospital team in Weymouth bring patient to son’s wedding virtually

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A team of healthcare workers at a Weymouth hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure their patient didn’t miss her son’s wedding.

Caretakers at South Shore Health learned that their patient Joan DeCruz couldn’t attend her son’s wedding in Sudbury so they made it happen via Zoom.

Using the experience they had facilitating virtual patient visits during the coronavirus pandemic, caretakers were able to get DeCruz in on the wedding around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A team visited the hospital gift shop to provide her with a dress, shawl, and floral corsage for the ceremony along with wedding cake and champagne to celebrate the special day.

“You went above and beyond, it was beautiful,” DeCruz said to the staff. “Thank you.”

