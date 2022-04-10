NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Waiting outside for their 9-year-old son to get off the bus soon turned into a scary situation for a New Bedford family.

While getting off the bus last week, Hayden suffered an epileptic seizure– and now the Fortin family is thanking the bus monitor, Alyssa Krebs, for her quick thinking and composure.

“I immediately opened the door, and as I was walking up, I saw my husband and the bus monitor. They both had him under his arms and I just flew over here,” Cassie Fortin said. “I had to make sure he was breathing, that was my only priority,” Fortin said. “I didn’t care what was going on around me– but she remained calm the whole time.”

In addition to epilepsy, Hayden also has Autism and is nonverbal.

“It meant everything because at that moment, I can remember when Hayden had his first seizure and I can remember how scared I was,” said Fortin. “So, I can’t imagine how that feels for her.”

Krebs released a statement that read:

“It was definitely a scary experience, I tried to stay as calm as I could for the safety of Hayden. I care a lot about and love the children I work with, I’m glad I was there to help.”

Hayden has suffered more than 400 seizures in his lifetime and it never gets any easier but she said the family is blessed to have loving people in their lives.

“She went above and beyond and she didn’t have to,” said Fotin. “I’m just grateful that she did that.”

