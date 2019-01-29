‘Absolutely a miracle’: Mother of teen involved in fiery NH crash grateful son is alive

BOSTON (WHDH) - The parents of an 18-year-old involved in a violent head-on crash in New Hampshire are grateful their son is alive and thankful to the Good Samaritans who rescued him.

Speaking outside Massachusetts General Hospital Tuesday, Jessica LaChance and her husband, Daniel, shared a picture of their son, Sam, recovering in the hospital following a fiery crash last week on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire.

The horrifying crash was caught on camera by two men who pulled over to help save the young man’s life.

“Absolutely a miracle. Everyone was in the right place at the right time,” Jessica LaChance said. “Total disbelief. I didn’t realize how horrible it actually was. A mom’s worst nightmare.”

The freshman was headed back to Keene State College to begin his second semester when he collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 66-year-old Jean Morency, who is now recovering at home with bumps and bruises. He, too, has now seen the chilling video of the crash.

“It’s horrific. It’s very unfortunate. I’m glad everyone survived,” Morency said.

Sam LaChance suffered a fractured foot, ruptured spleen, and burns.

“As a parent, you don’t ever want to get that phone call,” Daniel LaChance said. “It just kind of breaks my heart.”

Several Good Samaritans jumped into action to save Sam, something his parents are forever grateful for.

“To see the people who came and rescued him, I’m so grateful,” Jessica LaChance said.

Morency added: “I’m so grateful everyone survived and is improving.”

