‘Absolutely critical’: DCU Center field hospital being built as COVID cases rise

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The state is working on rebuilding a field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester to handle a large number of patients as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Massachusetts.

A street behind the center is blocked to construct the 240-bed hospital. Health experts say it is absolutely critical to prepare for an influx in positive COVID-19 patients.

The field hospital is expected to be open by December.

UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson held an online town hall on Thursday to update the community on COVID-19 positivity rates in Central Massachusetts.

“We’re at the point right now where we’re full and we need the additional capacity,” he said.

Dickson said he hopes the vaccine will be distributed to hospitals and other medical facilities once they become available but is not taking any chances.

He told colleagues that it’s time to play some offense against the virus to keep people safe during the cold months ahead.

