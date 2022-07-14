REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a fire in a Revere high-rise displaced around 100 tenants on June 21, Mayor Brian Arrigo is blaming the property owners for the slow rebuild and is doubling down on his efforts to gain emergency receivership of the building.

As the one month anniversary of the fire approaches, Arrigo shared photos of the Water’s Edge Apartments that showed unfinished walls, pools of water and stray pieces of construction equipment. According to the mayor, the property owners, Carabetta Companies, have not been doing their duty to the tenants of the building.

“It was absolutely deplorable,” said Arrigo. “I am so angry. I am so upset. This organization has acted more like a criminal organization than it has a property management company.”

Some of the residents of the building shared their frustration with 7NEWS.

“My son is asking all the time ‘what time are we going to come back?,” said one woman, accompanied by her small son. “I don’t have any answer because nobody gives me any answer. I’m homeless.”

“It’s very frustrating day by day not knowing what you are going to do, where you are going to sleep tonight,” said another displaced resident.

After officially condemning the apartment building last month, Arrigo said the next step is to foreclose all three properties by Carabetta Companies, citing both the dilapidated conditions and the company’s outstanding balance of nearly $2 million in back taxes.

“That dissatisfaction has only been exacerbated by their inability to step up to the plate for our residents during one of the hardest times anyone could go through,” said Arrigo.

Arrigo also said he is hoping to redirect federal COVID-19 relief funds to help the displaced find permanent housing.

