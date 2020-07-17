‘Absolutely disgusting’: Worcester police investigating after gunman opens fire on vehicle with mom, 4 children inside

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An injured 3-year-old girl was found sitting inside a bullet-riddled vehicle with her mother and three other children near a playground in Worcester on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harding Street and Crompton Park around 8:30 p.m. found an occupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire and a child inside suffering from a minor leg injury, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The child was said to be grazed by one of the bullets that were fired into the vehicle.

There were no other reported injuries.

“Obviously shooting into a vehicle with little kids can cause children to die,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said. “It was a car with four young children in it, between 3 and 11. The mother was driving and someone fired a gun at the car.”

Murtha noted that it is unusual for a mother and four children to be targeted.

“Thankfully the injuries aren’t worse. It’s an absolutely disgusting and horrifying incident,” Murtha said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8561. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)