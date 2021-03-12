‘Absolutely doable’: Baker responds to Biden’s goal of celebrating ‘independence’ from coronavirus by Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said President Joe Biden’s hope to “mark independence” from the coronavirus by the Fourth of July is “absolutely doable” but that Massachusetts is going to need to see one big change in order to make that happen.

Biden on Thursday night pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to “mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July.

“We are bound together by the loss and the pain of the days that have gone by,” Biden said. “We are also bound together by the hope and the possibilities in the days in front of us.”

Biden then predicted Americans could safely gather at least in small groups for the Fourth of July to “make this Independence Day truly special.”

When asked about Biden’s remarks, Baker said the federal government must drastically increase the Bay State’s COVID-19 vaccine supply to meet those objectives by summer.

“I think getting to the president’s objective is absolutely doable but it’s going to require a significant increase in available supply to be able to deliver that kind of volume over a reasonable short period of time,” Baker said.

Baker noted that the feds have promised an increase in vaccine supply by the end of March.

