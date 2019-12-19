‘Absolutely surreal’: Concrete that smashed through windshield missed driver by inches on I-95

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A piece of concrete that came crashing through a car’s windshield on Interstate 95 in Boxford missed the driver by inches Wednesday.

Barbara Sweeney says she was driving her Lincoln on the highway when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass and through her windshield.

“It was surreal, absolutely surreal,” she told 7NEWS. “I was completely covered in slivers of glass… If that hit me in the eye, if I didn’t have the glasses on, we might not be talking right now.”

Sweeney somehow managed to keep control of her car and pulled over.

“I was able to do that I think because I was in shock,” she said.

Sweeney praised the quick response by first responders and said she was lucky to walk away with just scratches from the glass.

She added that she may avoid driving on the highway for the time being.

“I think I’ll be taking the back roads from now on,” Sweeney said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene to check the overpass.

