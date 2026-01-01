Affordable Care Act subsidies expired overnight as the calendar turned to 2026, causing concerns for millions of Americans.

The subsidies helped lower out-of-pocket expenses for monthly premiums for people who get their health insurance through the ACA; they were extended during the pandemic.

Three weeks ago, the Senate rejected two proposals that would have extended the deadline.

An estimated 22 million Americans were receiving the subsidies through the end of 2025.

