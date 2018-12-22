Acadia National Park in Maine to be partly open in shutdown

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park in Maine is going to “remain as accessible as possible” during the partial shutdown of the federal government.

In a statement issued Saturday morning after the midnight shutdown, the park said there will be no visitor services during the shutdown, including public information, restrooms, or trash collection. No facilities or road maintenance, including most snowplowing, will be conducted.

Other than a road that gives employees access to housing, roads that are normally open at this time of year will remain open, but will not be plowed.

Park rangers will be patrolling the Bar Harbor park as part of their normal duties.

Additional details about the shutdown can be found on the park’s Facebook page , although no updates are expected for the duration of the shutdown.a

