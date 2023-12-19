Northeastern University mistakenly sent acceptance letters to four dozen master’s degree program applicants.

The school said the letters were sent due to a “technical error” to 48 out of nearly 64,000 applicants.

“They were immediately contacted by the university to clarify the mistake,” the school said in a statement. “Their applications remain active as reviews are currently underway for all applicants.”

Actual decision letters will be finalized in early January.

Last year, Northeastern mistakenly sent acceptance letters to more than 200 law students, also in error.

