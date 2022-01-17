BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has been suspended between the Arlington MBTA stop and North Station due to an accident.

A slow-moving Green Line train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street station, according to an MBTA spokesperson. Seven people were onboard at the time but no injuries were reported.

Riders are urged to use the Orange Line as crews work to make repairs and investigate the cause of the derailment.

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

Earlier in the evening, officials were calling the accident a derailment but later changed the language.

