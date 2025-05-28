DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team walked into Dedham Superior Court Wednesday morning ahead of another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

Accident reconstruction expert Dr. Judson Welcher returned to the witness stand after giving the jury a graphic demonstration of what may have happened to Boston police officer John O’Keefe the night he died in Canton.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

On Wednesday, the defense questioned Welcher on a statement he made during Tuesday’s testimony — that he “has no dog in the fight.”

The defense pointed out his company has received nearly $400,000 in payments from the commonwealth for his work in this case.

Welcher is expected to be the prosecution’s final witness before they rest their case.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)