LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — An accidental 911 call prompted a dance-off between a sheriff’s deputy and a young boy Monday.

Deputy Vic Ekanem responding to a home after receiving the 911 call noticed the kids there seemed timid.

He took extra time to make sure everything was OK, allowing a young boy to relax and challenge him to a dance-off.

Ekanem can be seen holding his own as he took on some popular dance moves with the boy, including “The Floss.”

