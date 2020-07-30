Accidental drowning of 81-year-old woman in Buzzards Bay under investigation

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an accidental drowning that claimed the life of an elderly woman in Buzzards Bay on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive woman being pulled from the water at a beach on Cleveland Way around 3:30 p.m. found citizens performing CPR on the victim when they arrived on scene, Wareham police said.

The unresponsive woman, identified as Maria Moitoso, 81, of Buzzards Bay, was rushed to Tobey Hospital, where she later died, officials said.

The drowning appears accidental but will continue to be investigated by Wareham Police and the Massachusetts State Police, officials said.

The department extends its appreciation to citizens who did their best to revive victim.

