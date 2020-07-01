Acclaimed gospel singer joins iconic Boston Pops for virtual Fourth of July Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops has a very special show planned for the Fourth of July Saturday. Conductor Kieth Lockhart will be joined by acclaimed gospel singer Renese King.

King gave 7NEWS a sneak peek of what’s to come saying that while the Fourth of July Spectacular is a little different this year, it is still going to be very powerful for viewers.

“I think it’s going to be powerful in a different way,” King said. “I think you can still have something transformative that you’re listening to and watching virtually.”

The show is entitled, ‘A Boston Pops Salute to our Heroes’ and it is going entirely virtual.

King, who has showcased her talents everywhere from church podiums to Carnegie Hall, is no stranger to the stage or even to sharing it with Lockhart.

“It’s kind of surreal when I think of the opportunities that I’ve had to perform with him,” she said.

While Lockhart says he is a little rusty, King says he never missed a beat.

“He has this way of just being able to anticipate what a soloist wants to do,” she explained.

People at home will hear her sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “God Bless America,” — performances she hopes will send a message.

“Regardless of what we may be experiencing collectively – we can still push forward,” King said.

Since the show has already been recorded, King says she is looking forward to watching from her own couch with her mom.

Bloomberg will broadcast and stream the event. It will also air on WHDH-TV starting at 8 p.m.

