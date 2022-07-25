BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of kidnapping a Boston woman outside a bar in 2019 took the stand in his own trial after a last-minute request to the judge to do so.

Prosecutors said Victor Peña held the woman captive in his apartment and raped her for three days. He pleaded not guilty.

Through a translator, Peña shared what happened the night he met her.

“We continued walking and I said ‘Let’s go to 7/11, have a coffee, and from there I’m going to take you to the hospital,'” he said. “She said ‘No, no, take me to your house,’ she told me in Spanish. But I said ‘But I can’t, because I’m only getting to know you.”

Jurors recently saw surveillance video which prosecutors said shows the moment the two first met. Prosecutors said it also shows Peña put his arm around the woman and lead her to his home. Prosecutors argued that the woman looks intoxicated throughout the video.

The jury also visited Peña’s Charlestown apartment last week. While on the stand, the alleged victim testified that she offered to help Peña clean his apartment in the hopes of getting released.

