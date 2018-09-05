Accused drug dealer arrested at Tewksbury motel

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man accused of selling cocaine at a hotel in Tewksbury is now facing drug charges, police said.

Detectives conducting an investigation into drug activity at the Motel 6 on Monday arrested Omari Robinson, 21, on two counts of distributing cocaine after witnessing two separate drug transactions, Tewksbury police said.

Robinson was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)