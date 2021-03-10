Accused drunk driver charged in Haverhill hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclist

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Salisbury woman is facing a slew of charges in connection with a crash in Haverhill on Wednesday that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near the intersection of River Street and the Interstate 495 on-ramp began providing emergency aid to the two drivers involved, according to police.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 37-year-old man, was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital with injuries that are considered to be serious.

Martha Iannazzo, the driver of the pickup, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, possessing Class B drugs and possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

