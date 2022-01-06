MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old from Somerville is facing a drunk driving charge after they crashed their pickup truck outside the MBTA’s Wellington Station Thursday.

Jesse Santasuosso lost control of their truck after illegally driving through the station’s busway shortly before noontime, according to transit police.

The truck went up and over the pedestrian sidewalk ultimately crashing into the handicap ramp.

No injuries were reported.

Santasuosso failed a series of field sobriety tests and was placed into custody for OUI-Liquor.

