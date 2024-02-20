BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his wife last year was sentenced to jail Tuesday for his role in the sale of two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Brian Walshe, 47, faced sentencing for the painting scheme while he’s behind bars awaiting trial on first-degree murder and misleading a police investigation in connection with the death of his wife, Ana, who was last seen Jan. 1 at the Cohasset home she shared with him.

Prosecutors have said Brian killed Ana before dismembering and disposing of her body.

Ana’s remains have not been found.

Walshe pleaded guilty two years ago to charges of wire fraud and selling counterfeit Andy Warhol art to a Los Angeles art dealer. On Tuesday he was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised released.

He was also ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution.

