BOSTON (WHDH) - The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day is back in court Tuesday for a hearing related to fraud charges stemming from allegations he sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Prosecutors and the defense are asking to put off the case while he faces charges in connection with his wife’s death.

Walshe, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body. A first-degree murder conviction in Massachusetts carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Walshe is accused of killing Ana Walshe, dismembering her and disposing of her body. A judge has ordered that he be held without bail.

Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three who is originally from Serbia, was last seen early Jan. 1 following a New Year’s Eve dinner at her Massachusetts home with her husband and a family friend, prosecutors said.

Brian Walshe said she was called back to Washington on New Year’s Day for a work emergency. He didn’t contact her employer until Jan. 4, saying she was missing. The company — the first to notify police Ana Walshe was missing — said there was no emergency, prosecutors said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)