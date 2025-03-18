FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An accused serial rapist was back in a Framingham courtroom Tuesday.

Stephen Paul Gale, 72, is accused of breaking into a clothing store and assaulting two female employees in 1989.

Police arrested him last year in California after a car chase.

Gale is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery.

