CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A civil liberties organization on Monday called on a Rhode Island city to halt what it says is an illegal traffic stop quota by its police department.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said the Cranston Police Department has for years required officers to stop a minimum of two cars during their patrol shifts.

The ACLU says the policy has contributed to racial profiling in the city south of Providence.

The organization is asking individuals who believe they may have been victims of unnecessary stops under the quota policy to contact it to determine whether their rights were violated.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins and Police Chief Michael Winquist didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Monday.

